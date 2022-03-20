Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 373 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Barclays reduced their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher stock opened at $292.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $215.38 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.23 and a 200-day moving average of $301.05.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

