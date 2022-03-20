Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $220.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.01. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

