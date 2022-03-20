Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

Shares of Neo Performance Materials stock opened at C$16.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Neo Performance Materials has a 52-week low of C$13.77 and a 52-week high of C$22.85. The company has a market cap of C$684.05 million and a P/E ratio of 14.49.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$193.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$163.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neo Performance Materials will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

About Neo Performance Materials (Get Rating)

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.