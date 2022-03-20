SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,913 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 512,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,373,000 after purchasing an additional 13,012 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $766,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 104,010 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 30,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 86,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average of $50.89. The stock has a market cap of $193.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

In other news, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

