Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives $77.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VOYA. Evercore ISI upgraded Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

VOYA opened at $66.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $58.97 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.42.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 4.90%.

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $1,562,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,345 shares of company stock worth $3,127,985. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Voya Financial by 45.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Voya Financial by 247.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.