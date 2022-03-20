Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Makes New $940,000 Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 317.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,184,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,092,000 after purchasing an additional 900,598 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,495,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,627,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,124,000 after purchasing an additional 488,927 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,003,000 after purchasing an additional 428,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.24.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 120,338 shares of company stock worth $24,687,302. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $208.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.70 and its 200-day moving average is $221.12. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.02 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.00 and a beta of 1.38.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.