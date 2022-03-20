Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Makes New $940,000 Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 317.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,184,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,092,000 after purchasing an additional 900,598 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,495,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,627,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,124,000 after purchasing an additional 488,927 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,003,000 after purchasing an additional 428,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.
CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.24.
NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $208.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.70 and its 200-day moving average is $221.12. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.02 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.00 and a beta of 1.38.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.
About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CrowdStrike (CRWD)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.