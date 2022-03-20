Crown Price Hits $0.0317 on Top Exchanges (CRW)

Crown (CRW) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, Crown has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Crown coin can now be purchased for about $0.0317 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. Crown has a market cap of $927,662.49 and $495.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,707.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.75 or 0.00773839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.18 or 0.00197040 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005557 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00023751 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,266,236 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

