Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $74,000 Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 27,673 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,186,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after purchasing an additional 169,523 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Evergy by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in Evergy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 86,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 812,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,122,000 after purchasing an additional 195,166 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRG opened at $64.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.73. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.33 million. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

