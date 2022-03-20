Sciencast Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sciencast Management LP trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,260 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $291,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 193,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.6% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 28,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $54.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

