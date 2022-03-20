Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 19,458 NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,458 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 150.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 39.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.56.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,863. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $89.69 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.72 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. NetApp’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

