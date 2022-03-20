The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.67.

Shares of GS opened at $345.38 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.72 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $350.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.