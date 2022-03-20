AMI Asset Management Corp Makes New $207,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $281.16 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $247.82 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $280.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.80.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

