Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.3% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,471,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,533,000 after purchasing an additional 978,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,831,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,502,000 after buying an additional 331,201 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after buying an additional 3,467,039 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,804,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,711,000 after purchasing an additional 783,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,760,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,486,000 after purchasing an additional 78,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $127.90 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.38 and its 200 day moving average is $151.18.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.