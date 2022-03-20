Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.900-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have commented on PNW shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.11.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $72.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.05. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $88.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,620,000 after acquiring an additional 321,287 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 652,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,042,000 after acquiring an additional 201,909 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,469,000 after acquiring an additional 126,329 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after acquiring an additional 92,588 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 18,352 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

