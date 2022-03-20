Prairiewood Capital LLC Sells 885 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Prairiewood Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.0% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,773,179 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,979,000 after acquiring an additional 145,548 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 68.3% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,381 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.1% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 69,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.6% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $55.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.31 and a 200 day moving average of $57.06. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.32 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.