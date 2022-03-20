Sheets Smith Wealth Management Raises Stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $81.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $68.57 and a 12 month high of $112.39.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $224.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Poff sold 448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $37,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $134,859.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,124 shares of company stock valued at $392,069 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

