Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 15,293 Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $401,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zurn Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

NYSE ZWS opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $232.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.24%.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

