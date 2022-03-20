First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 46,379 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth $475,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 125,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $463,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.52 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.49 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%.

