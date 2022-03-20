Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Syneos Health by 71.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,159 shares of company stock valued at $694,768. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $79.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.48 and a 12 month high of $104.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

