Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,870,961,000 after buying an additional 9,070,375 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth $224,337,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,461,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,635 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth $148,351,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 29.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,463,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,228 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CP shares. Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

CP opened at $79.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.77. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.