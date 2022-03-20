Insider Buying: Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) CFO Buys $15,250.00 in Stock

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) CFO Jason Lee Bonfigt acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $15,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sunworks stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $83.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.56. Sunworks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUNW. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sunworks by 1,687.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 22,982 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunworks by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 37,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Sunworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $838,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sunworks by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 24,557 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sunworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

SUNW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sunworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

