Bangor Savings Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,965,680,000 after purchasing an additional 330,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,549,296,000 after acquiring an additional 143,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,223,466,000 after acquiring an additional 543,607 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $977,280,000 after acquiring an additional 311,657 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

NYSE LMT opened at $426.18 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

