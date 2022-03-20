Glanbia (LON:GLB) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.08

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.08 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 11.03 ($0.14). Glanbia shares last traded at GBX 11.38 ($0.15), with a volume of 2,415 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a €0.18 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Glanbia’s payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

