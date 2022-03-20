Analysts Set Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Target Price at $13.58

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.58.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $83,800,406.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 11,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $142,515.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,288,500 shares of company stock valued at $84,602,542. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 807.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRT opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $683.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

