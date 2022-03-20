The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Plans Dividend of $0.38

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

OTCMKTS:BDVSY opened at $30.07 on Friday. The Bidvest Group has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54.

Separately, Investec raised shares of The Bidvest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

The Bidvest Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company with its subsidiaries operating in the services, trading and distribution industries. It operates through the following segment: Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, Freight, Branded Products, Bidvest Services, Properties, and Corporate and Investments.

