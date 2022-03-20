Orion Oyj Declares Dividend of $0.50 (OTCMKTS:ORINY)

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.5036 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

ORINY opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Orion Oyj has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $21.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.64.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orion Oyj had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $316.23 million during the quarter.

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler drugs for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

