Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.14

Shares of Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.12. Spine Injury Solutions shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 42,490 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.

Spine Injury Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPIN)

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc is a medical services and technology company. It provides licensing, management, marketing, billing, collection and financial services for affiliated doctors who treat patients who have sustained spine injuries resulting from traumatic accidents, including orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, pain management doctors and chiropractors.

