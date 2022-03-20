Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 334,372 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.49% of Waters worth $111,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 16.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Waters by 24.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 3.2% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Waters by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Waters by 0.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters stock opened at $338.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.90. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $264.88 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $322.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.82.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.67.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

