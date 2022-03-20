8,970 Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Purchased by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,671,000 after purchasing an additional 361,614 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 404.5% during the 3rd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 252,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after acquiring an additional 202,647 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,137,000 after acquiring an additional 534,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,780,000 after acquiring an additional 83,379 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 302,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after acquiring an additional 57,281 shares during the period. 64.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Nutrien from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.65.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $99.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.11. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.64.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

