Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Raises Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,778 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $65,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $53,678,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in Simon Property Group by 114.3% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 750,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,478,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPG opened at $130.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $106.68 and a one year high of $171.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPG. StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Argus raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.65.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

