Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 9,943 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,680,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,795,000 after acquiring an additional 798,708 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,033,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,976,000 after acquiring an additional 734,357 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,440,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,950,000 after acquiring an additional 501,496 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,856,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,765,000 after buying an additional 469,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $24,760,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QSR opened at $58.40 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.79.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 14.60%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.81%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $461,280.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $803,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,528,713 in the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

