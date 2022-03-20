Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 5.0% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 3.7% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 21,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 1.7% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 56,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 1.6% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 63,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 8.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTG opened at $14.11 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 13.59%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

MGIC Investment Profile (Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

