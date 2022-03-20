Sciencast Management LP Makes New $554,000 Investment in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,623 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,369,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 263,235 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $28,264,000 after purchasing an additional 59,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 72,300 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $100.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $144.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.42 and a 200-day moving average of $97.56. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 0.03.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.43. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The company had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Citrix Systems (Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

