Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 9,051 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,051 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.10% of Northrop Grumman worth $59,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.27.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $427.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.44. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $307.31 and a 12-month high of $490.82. The company has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.59 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $137,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

