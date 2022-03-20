Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.21

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.21 and traded as low as $11.36. Sportsman’s Warehouse shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 1,314,055 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.
The firm has a market cap of $504.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19.
Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPWH)
Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.
