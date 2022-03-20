Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.21

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.21 and traded as low as $11.36. Sportsman’s Warehouse shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 1,314,055 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

The firm has a market cap of $504.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,052,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,020,000 after acquiring an additional 111,819 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.1% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,943,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,814,000 after purchasing an additional 61,875 shares in the last quarter. Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $29,059,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,285,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 326.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,927,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,269 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

