Thor Mining (LON:THR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.67

Thor Mining PLC (LON:THR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.69 ($0.01). Thor Mining shares last traded at GBX 0.69 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,180,065 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of £13.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.74.
Thor Mining Company Profile (LON:THR)
Featured Stories
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Thor Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.