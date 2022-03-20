Porvair (LON:PRV) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $670.47

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 670.47 ($8.72) and traded as high as GBX 684 ($8.89). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 684 ($8.89), with a volume of 43,402 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a report on Monday, January 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £316.02 million and a P/E ratio of 26.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 670.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 673.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Porvair’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Porvair’s payout ratio is currently 0.20%.

In related news, insider Ben Stocks sold 157,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.45), for a total transaction of £1,021,442.50 ($1,328,273.73).

Porvair

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

