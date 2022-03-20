Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,730 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 13,106 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 75,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $384,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 70,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 35,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.19.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

