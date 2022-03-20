Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Purchases 705 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $94.07 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $98.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 62.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.31.

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $186,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,989 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

