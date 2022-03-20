Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Lowers Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 415,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Ardent Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 311.1% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 20,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 15,478 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,668 shares of company stock worth $9,671,888 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BMY opened at $71.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.19. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $71.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

