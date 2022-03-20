StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.87

Shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.87 and traded as low as $21.14. StoneCastle Financial shares last traded at $21.49, with a volume of 3,552 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average is $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.66.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from StoneCastle Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. StoneCastle Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 80.85%.
About StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX)
StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StoneCastle Financial (BANX)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCastle Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCastle Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.