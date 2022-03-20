StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.87

Shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.87 and traded as low as $21.14. StoneCastle Financial shares last traded at $21.49, with a volume of 3,552 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average is $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from StoneCastle Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. StoneCastle Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 80.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANX. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the second quarter worth $315,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 6.4% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 11.8% during the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

