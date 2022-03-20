Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Receives $15.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Janus International Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark began coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,547,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Janus International Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,806,000 after buying an additional 3,310,059 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Janus International Group in the second quarter worth $44,087,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Janus International Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,972,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus International Group in the fourth quarter worth $21,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBI opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Janus International Group has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $15.94.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Janus International Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 42.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus International Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

