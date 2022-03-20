Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $221.31

Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 221.31 ($2.88) and traded as low as GBX 192.01 ($2.50). Majedie Investments shares last traded at GBX 194 ($2.52), with a volume of 54,570 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £102.82 million and a P/E ratio of 3.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 205.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 221.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.71.

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

