-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). Adamis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.
On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Adamis Pharmaceuticals.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ADMP. Dawson James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
NASDAQ:ADMP opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.48.
About Adamis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.
