-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). Adamis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADMP. Dawson James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 261.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 31,036 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 785.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,188 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 101,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADMP opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.48.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.