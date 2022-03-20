Peony (PNY) Price Up 5.9% This Week

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Peony has a total market cap of $58.39 million and $182,310.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000859 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Peony has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00022771 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 162,662,176 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

