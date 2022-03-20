Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.234 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $80.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.59. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $73.34 and a 1-year high of $93.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 499,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,672 shares in the last quarter.

