Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Declares $4.10 Quarterly Dividend

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 4.10 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

Broadcom has raised its dividend payment by 23.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Broadcom has a dividend payout ratio of 42.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Broadcom to earn $34.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $16.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.0%.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $610.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $583.11 and a 200-day moving average of $564.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Broadcom by 21.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.64.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

