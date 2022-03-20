Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Cuts Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lessened its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,262 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,835,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,693,000 after buying an additional 537,054 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,011,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,285,000 after buying an additional 2,547,192 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,055,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,735,000 after buying an additional 1,321,933 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,721,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,613,000 after buying an additional 787,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,013,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,487,000 after buying an additional 76,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD opened at $80.92 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $86.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.34%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Veritas Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.32.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.