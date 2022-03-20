OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) to Issue Dividend of $0.18

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of OTCM opened at $61.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.44 million, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64. OTC Markets Group has a 1 year low of $38.25 and a 1 year high of $66.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

OTC Markets Group, Inc engages in the provision of trading, corporate, and market data services. The firm operates through the following business lines: OTC Link, Market Data Licensing and Corporate Services. The OTC Link LLC operates two ATSs, OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, which provide trading services to FINRA member broker-dealer subscribers.

