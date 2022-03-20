Chicago Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,148 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.67. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.41.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

